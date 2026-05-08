Drone strikes hit industrial sites in Rostov-on-Don and Yaroslavl, causing fires - VIDEO

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Drones struck industrial areas in Russia overnight on May 8, triggering fires at facilities in the cities of Rostov-on-Don and Yaroslavl, according to reports.

In Rostov-on-Don, drones hit an industrial zone in the western part of the city, causing a fire at the site. Preliminary reports suggest the strike targeted the Empils paint coatings plant and a branch of the Radar Scientific and Technical Center. Videos of the blaze were shared on social media channels, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

Empils is described as one of the largest paint and coatings manufacturers in southern Russia and a major producer of zinc oxide, while the Radar Scientific and Technical Center is involved in developing and maintaining specialized military systems.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems shot down 264 Ukrainian drones overnight, including several over the Rostov region.

Separately, Ukrainian drones also reportedly struck the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl, causing a fire at the facility.

The strikes come amid continued cross-border drone activity between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stated that Russia’s redeployment of air defense systems to Moscow ahead of military events has created opportunities for Ukrainian long-range strikes deeper into Russian territory.

News.Az