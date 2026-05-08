Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures dip as geopolitical risks rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures edged lower on Thursday evening as investors weighed rising tensions between Washington and Tehran and prepared for the release of key April employment data.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (ES=F) and Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) both fell 0.2 percent, while Dow futures (YM=F) slipped about 0.1 percent, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Oil prices surged in after-hours trading after military clashes were reported near the Strait of Hormuz.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) rose roughly 2 percent as both the United States and Iran accused each other of initiating attacks in the region.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that US destroyers were unharmed and described the action against Iranian forces as limited, while stating that the ceasefire agreement remains in place.

Attention is now shifting to Friday’s US labor market report, including April nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect job growth of around 65,000, with unemployment projected to remain at 4.3 percent.

Investors will also monitor a fresh wave of corporate earnings on Friday morning, including results from Toyota Motor (TM), Sony (SONY), and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

News.Az