Tesla adds subscription fee for highway driver-assist

Under the new policy, basic Traffic Aware Cruise Control will remain included with new Tesla vehicle purchases. However, Autosteer — the feature that keeps vehicles centered in highway lanes — will no longer come standard. Buyers who want self-steering and advanced driver-assistance capabilities must now subscribe to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) package, priced at $99 per month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move is part of CEO Elon Musk’s broader push to expand revenue from artificial intelligence and self-driving technology as sales of Tesla’s core electric vehicle lineup show signs of slowing. Investors increasingly view Tesla’s long-term valuation as tied to the success of its autonomous driving and future robotaxi business.

Tesla has also stopped selling Enhanced Autopilot, which previously offered automated lane changes, and will discontinue the one-time $8,000 purchase option for Full Self-Driving starting February 14. Musk said subscription pricing will rise over time as the software’s capabilities improve.

The decision has sparked frustration among some Tesla owners, particularly those who relied on basic Autopilot features for daily commuting and only subscribed to Full Self-Driving for occasional long trips. Several users voiced disappointment on social media following the announcement.

The shift also comes as Tesla faces regulatory pressure. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles recently warned the company to revise its marketing language surrounding Autopilot, arguing that the name could mislead consumers into believing the system enables fully autonomous driving. Tesla has not yet commented on whether the subscription restructuring is linked to regulatory concerns.

As Tesla pivots toward software-driven revenue, the company is betting that drivers will increasingly pay for autonomous features as they improve — turning cars into long-term digital service platforms rather than one-time product sales.