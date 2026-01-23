Musk’s net worth hits record $788.1 billion as Tesla surges

The figure surpasses Musk’s previous record of $780 billion, which was set on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

Musk’s fortune increased by nearly $13 billion, or 1.7%, on the back of Tesla’s stock surge, further solidifying his position as the world’s richest person. He now leads by a wide margin over Larry Page, whose net worth was estimated at $270.4 billion, and Sergey Brin, valued at $249.5 billion, who rank second and third respectively, according to Forbes.

Page and Brin have climbed rapidly up the global wealth rankings in recent months, moving ahead of Jeff Bezos at $245.5 billion, Larry Ellison at $227 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg at $222.1 billion.

Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Jan. 28. Earlier this month, Tesla reported it manufactured just over 434,000 vehicles and delivered roughly 418,000 in the quarter, a 16% decline compared to the same period in 2024. That pushed Tesla behind China’s BYD as the world’s largest electric vehicle maker, after BYD reported a 28% jump in annual sales to 2.26 million units.

Musk has achieved numerous wealth milestones in the last year: In October, he became the first person to be worth $500 billion in October, he hit the $600 billion mark in December and then $700 billion just four days later. His wealth has accelerated on SpaceX being valued at $800 billion, well above the previous valuation of $400 billion in August 2025, and the Delaware Supreme Court overturning a ruling that voided Tesla stock options now worth about $126 billion.

Forbes reported last week that another $62 billion was added to his fortune after his xAI Holdings raised $20 billion from investors at a $250 billion valuation earlier this month. Musk’s net worth may soon be the first to top $1 trillion: Tesla approved a compensation package for its CEO in November, which could be worth $1 trillion, should the company achieve several financial and production goals.