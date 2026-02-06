Tesla explores new US locations to boost solar cells

Among the options under consideration is an expansion of Tesla’s existing factory in Buffalo, New York. Sources said production capacity at the Buffalo site could be increased to as much as 10 gigawatts, an output roughly comparable to the electricity generation capacity of 10 nuclear power plants, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Over the longer term, Tesla is also weighing the possibility of building a second manufacturing facility elsewhere in New York state.

In addition to New York, Arizona and Idaho are among the other locations being assessed, the sources said. The initiative is being overseen by Tesla Vice President Bonne Eggleston, who recently indicated on LinkedIn that the company is recruiting for domestic solar manufacturing roles.

The renewed focus on solar comes as the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence drives soaring demand for electricity, prompting Musk to revisit ambitions that earlier failed to materialize. Solar cells — thin wafers used to produce solar panels — are seen as a key part of meeting future power needs for data centers on Earth and potentially in space.

Musk and Tesla representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Jeremy Chase, tourism and marketing administrator for the Idaho Department of Commerce, said in an email that the department could neither confirm nor deny discussions with companies or comment on potential projects. Officials from Empire State Development and the Arizona governor’s office also did not immediately respond, while a spokesperson for the New York governor said the state has not yet engaged with Tesla on the issue.

Last month, Musk said Tesla aims to produce 100 gigawatts of solar cells per year to help power data centers, a level that would make the company the largest solar manufacturer in the United States. By comparison, current market leader First Solar expects its US production capacity to reach 14 gigawatts this year.

“The solar opportunity is underestimated,” Musk said during Tesla’s most recent earnings call.

Tesla entered the solar business in 2016 with the acquisition of SolarCity for about $2 billion. In his “Master Plan Part Deux,” Musk argued that building advanced solar products, including solar roofs, was central to Tesla’s long-term mission. However, the company’s Solar Roof offering ultimately remained a niche product with limited adoption among homeowners.