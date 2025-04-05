Tesla launches more affordable Model Y in US, Canada

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla has introduced a more affordable version of its refreshed Model Y in the US and Canada, with prices starting at $49,000 before incentives.

When Tesla opened orders for the refreshed Model Y in North America and Europe in late January, it was only for a special “Launch Edition” version of the Long Range AWD, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Launch Edition started at $60,000, which is expensive for a Model Y, because Tesla was bundling all options in the vehicle, including the $8,000 Full Self-Driving package – something most Tesla buyers don’t purchase.

Last week, we reported that Tesla started production of the new non-Launch Edition version of the updated Model Y, but it had yet to begin taking orders for the vehicle.

At the time, we speculated that it was due to Tesla still having inventory of the Launch Edition and that the automaker would open orders soon after the quarter ended.

Tesla says it can deliver the vehicle within the US within 1 to 3 weeks. The automaker also gives the same timeline in Canada, where it lists the new vehicle for $70,000 CAD.

That’s roughly the same price in USD, which suggests that Tesla does not anticipate being subject to tariffs in Canada.

Along with the new non-Launch Edition Model Y, Tesla is also introducing a new color, Diamond Black, on both Model Y and Model 3:

Based on its online configurator, Tesla can deliver all versions of the Model 3 and Model Y, even in the new color, within the next “1-3 weeks.”

