Curry missed a long three-pointer in the closing seconds that could have won the game. Moments earlier, Gary Payton II had put Golden State ahead with a basket that came on a goaltend by Amen Thompson with 20 seconds left, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Durant led the Rockets with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against his former team, including a key three-pointer with 2:10 to play. After he missed with 38 seconds remaining, Draymond Green assisted Payton for the temporary lead.

Curry impressed in his comeback, scoring 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting in 26 minutes after missing 27 games with a right knee injury. He cut the deficit to one with a driving layup with 1:27 left, but Sengun answered with a three-point play before Curry hit another three to keep it close.

The crowd welcomed Curry with a standing ovation when he entered midway through the first quarter, marking his first regular-season game off the bench since March 2012. Tensions rose briefly in the second quarter when Green and Jabari Smith Jr. exchanged words.

Smith finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for Houston, while Sengun added 24 points and Thompson contributed 18 points and seven assists.

Curry also shared the court with his brother Seth for the first time in Warriors history during the second quarter.

Next, the Rockets visit the Suns, while the Warriors host the Kings on Tuesday night.