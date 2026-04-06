South Korea expresses regret over drone flights to North

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In a rare and carefully worded statement, Lee Jae Myung has expressed regret to North Korea over unauthorized drone flights that heightened tensions between the two rivals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The comments came during a cabinet meeting on Monday, following the indictment of three individuals accused of flying drones across the border between September and January.

Although the drone incursions were not carried out by the government, Lee acknowledged their impact on regional stability.

“I express regret to the North Korean side over the unnecessary military tension caused by such reckless behavior,” he said.

He described the actions as “provocative” and “unacceptable,” stressing that individuals acting independently had worsened an already fragile situation.

Lee also highlighted the domestic consequences of the incidents, noting that people living near the border experienced significant anxiety due to the heightened tensions.

The case has drawn attention to how civilian actions can escalate security risks on the Korean Peninsula.

While Lee has previously criticized similar drone activities, this marks the first time he has directly expressed regret to Pyongyang since taking office in June 2025.

The move aligns with his broader effort to ease tensions and reopen dialogue with North Korea.

However, North Korea has so far rejected these overtures, recently labeling South Korea as its “most hostile state.”

News.Az