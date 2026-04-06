Araghchi calls for UN action over alleged US-Israeli "war crimes" in call with Lavrov

Speaking on Sunday, Araghchi condemned repeated US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s industrial and production infrastructure, hospitals, schools, residential neighbourhoods, as well as nuclear facilities and scientific centres, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He described the attacks as “barbaric” and in violation of international law and basic humanitarian norms, and called for urgent action from international bodies, particularly the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency, to condemn the alleged crimes and hold those responsible to account.

Araghchi also referred to recent US threats against Iran’s energy facilities, describing such rhetoric as an open admission of intent to commit war crimes.

He urged influential members of the UN Security Council to adopt what he described as a responsible position based on international law and to prevent any attempt by the United States to use the body to advance what he called unlawful agendas.

Lavrov, for his part, reaffirmed Moscow’s consistent stance condemning what he described as US and Israeli military aggression against Iran.

He stressed the need to immediately halt attacks on civilian targets, particularly the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and called on all sides to pursue diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

According to Press TV, the call follows renewed threats by US President Donald Trump, who warned of severe consequences if Iran continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, saying Washington could target the country’s power plants and bridges.

Trump also said that Tuesday would mark a coordinated series of strikes on Iranian infrastructure, adding that the operations would be “wrapped up in one.”