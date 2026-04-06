UK targets Anthropic expansion after US defense dispute

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Britain is stepping up efforts to attract artificial intelligence company Anthropic, following its escalating dispute with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The UK government is exploring a range of incentives to encourage the AI firm—best known for its chatbot Claude—to expand operations in the country. Proposals reportedly include scaling up its London office and even pursuing a dual stock market listing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as the UK looks to position itself as a global hub for AI innovation. Officials from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology are leading the initiative, with backing from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Plans are expected to be presented directly to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei during his visit to the UK in late May.

The outreach follows a major clash between Anthropic and US authorities. The company was recently blacklisted by the US government, which labeled it a national security supply-chain risk.

The designation came after Anthropic refused to allow its AI system Claude to be used for military surveillance or autonomous weapons development.

However, the situation remains unresolved. A US judge has temporarily blocked the blacklist, and Anthropic is pursuing legal action to challenge the designation.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between tech companies and governments over the use of AI in defense. At the same time, it opens the door for countries like the UK to attract top AI firms seeking a more favorable regulatory environment.

If successful, Britain’s push could significantly strengthen its position in the global AI race.

News.Az