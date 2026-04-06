Deadly Odesa strike kills child, injures 10

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A deadly overnight strike hit residential areas in Odesa, killing three people, including a child, and injuring at least 10 others, local officials said Monday.

According to authorities, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack targeting civilian neighborhoods, causing widespread destruction across multiple districts of the city, News.Az reports, citing the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

Among the victims, a child was killed in what officials described as one of the most tragic losses of the attack.

At least 10 people were wounded, including a 2-year-old child and two teenagers aged 17 and 18. Two of the injured remain in serious condition, receiving treatment in neurosurgery and a burn intensive care unit.

Medical teams across Odesa are operating in emergency mode as they continue to treat the wounded.

The strike caused significant damage in two key districts:

Prymorskyi district: A multi-story apartment complex and seven private homes were hit

A multi-story apartment complex and seven private homes were hit Kyivskyi district: One high-rise building and five houses were damaged

In addition, civilian infrastructure suffered major losses, including a private kindergarten, a shop, and a parking area where 27 cars were damaged.

Emergency crews are working at the scene, clearing debris and securing damaged buildings.

Local authorities have set up operational headquarters to coordinate rescue and recovery efforts. Residents whose homes were damaged can apply for financial aid through city funds and Ukraine’s state support programs.

Psychological and legal assistance is also being provided to victims and their families.

Odesa continues to face regular attacks, particularly from Iranian-made Shahed-type drones approaching from the Black Sea.

Recent days have seen repeated strikes on the city, including missile attacks and drone hits on residential buildings, underscoring the ongoing threat faced by civilians.

News.Az