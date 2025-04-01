Tesla, Nvidia and PVH rise premarket; Johnson & Johnson, Boeing fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures steadied Tuesday, after a weak first quarter on Wall Street, ahead of the announcement of hefty trade tariffs later in the week, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.1%, rebounding after plunging more than 35% in the first quarter. The EV manufacturer is set to report its first-quarter delivery data this week, with data showing sharp falls in sales throughout Europe.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.3%, with the chipmaker’s stock starting the second quarter on a positive note after registering losses of nearly 20% in the first three months of the year.

Boeing (NYSE:) stock fell 0.6% after the aircraft manufacturer denied a media report from The Air Current of fluctuations in 737 MAX production, saying that output had not reached 38 per month so far this year and nor had production recently fallen.

PVH Corp (NYSE:) stock surged 15% after the luxury brand, which owns brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:) stock rose 5.6% after the software company reported healthy first-quarter earnings and also guided for full-year earnings, ex-items, that exceeded the consensus estimate.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded its stance on the chain of beauty stores to “buy” from “neutral”, saying the beauty industry has likely reached a bottom in terms of sales normalization and market share losses.

Xpeng (NYSE:) stock rose 3.6% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported a sharp increase in quarterly deliveries.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock fell 3.5% after a judge rejected the consumer healthcare giant’s $10 billion proposal to end tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc products cause ovarian cancer.

