Tesla training AI technology in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla is reportedly operating an artificial intelligence training centre in China focused on local technology development and assisted driving systems.

The report, citing Tesla Vice President Tao Lin, said the facility is aimed at developing AI applications tailored to the Chinese market, including driver-assistance technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The reported AI training work is expected to support Tesla’s development of assisted driving features and other AI-based vehicle technologies designed for local road conditions and user needs.

China is one of Tesla’s largest markets, making localized technology development increasingly important for the company’s long-term strategy.

The move comes as global automakers and technology companies race to expand AI capabilities in vehicles, including autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems.

China is a key battleground for electric vehicle and smart mobility innovation, with strong competition from local EV manufacturers and tech firms.

Tesla has invested heavily in its China operations, including manufacturing and research activities, as it seeks to maintain market share in one of the world’s fastest-growing EV markets.

News.Az