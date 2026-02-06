China rolls out BeiDou-based satellite emergency messaging

The service was unveiled by China Space-Time Information Co., Ltd., the national operator of BeiDou services, in cooperation with major domestic telecom providers, the company has announced, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Designed as a critical supplement to terrestrial mobile networks, the service is expected to significantly improve safety and communication reliability in scenarios such as hiking in remote mountainous areas, working at sea, and coordinating disaster relief and emergency response operations.

According to the company, the launch represents an important step toward making satellite communication technology accessible to the general public. By integrating BeiDou’s capabilities into everyday use, the service is intended to provide practical technological protection in situations where conventional networks fail.

The system relies on BeiDou’s built-in short-message communication function, allowing users with compatible smartphones to send and receive text messages directly through BeiDou satellites in areas lacking cellular coverage.

China’s three major telecom operators — China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom — have all integrated the service. Users can activate it without changing their SIM cards or phone numbers, the company said.

At present, nearly 60 smartphone models from leading Chinese brands already support the satellite messaging function.

China Space-Time Information said it specializes in satellite navigation and communications, big data services, artificial intelligence development, and geospatial remote sensing technologies.