Tesla’s China EV sales dip amid model refresh

Tesla’s sales of China-made electric vehicles fell 4% in August compared to the same month last year, News.Az reports, citingReuters.

The decline comes as the U.S. automaker works to update its aging lineup in China’s fiercely competitive EV market.

On a month on month basis, however, deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at Tesla's Shanghai factory, including exports to Europe and other markets, totalled 83,192 units last month, up 22.6% from July, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

Top Chinese rival BYD (1211.HK, BYDDY, BYDDF) extended a sales decline in its home market, which accounts for nearly 80% of its global shipments, to the fourth straight month in August.

