Tesla’s China-made EV sales drop as EV competition heats up

Tesla’s China-made electric vehicle (EV) sales fell 9.9% year-on-year in October to 61,497 units, reversing a 2.8% increase recorded in September, according to data released Tuesday by the China Passenger Car Association, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sales of Tesla’s Shanghai-produced Model 3 and Model Y — including exports to Europe, India, and other markets — plunged 32.3% compared to September.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s top Chinese competitor, BYD, also reported a 12% decline in global vehicle sales in October — its second straight monthly drop and the sharpest in nearly two years — as fierce competition continues to pressure China’s EV market.

