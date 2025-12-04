Tesla’s UK sales drop 19% in November amid rising China competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla’s UK car registrations fell sharply in November, reflecting similar declines across Europe as the U.S. electric vehicle maker faces mounting competition from Chinese brands and pressure from its aging model lineup.

Preliminary data from New AutoMotive showed Tesla registrations slid 19% to 3,784 vehicles, down from 4,680 a year earlier. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) were broadly in line, reporting a 17.2% drop to 3,772 vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The two datasets differ slightly due to varying sources and methodologies.

Tesla, which has begun rolling out refreshed versions of its Model Y SUV, has struggled to maintain market share as the European EV landscape becomes increasingly crowded. British drivers now have access to more than 150 electric models, according to Electrifying.com.

Chinese rival BYD, which sells both electric and hybrid vehicles, more than tripled its UK registrations in November, highlighting the intense competition facing Tesla in the region.

Customer sentiment towards Tesla has also weakened in recent months following CEO Elon Musk’s controversial political endorsements and his brief leadership of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency.

Tesla’s UK performance mirrors trends elsewhere in Europe, with November registrations down 20% in Germany and nearly 60% in France. These declines were only partly offset by record sales in Norway.

Overall UK new car registrations declined, with New AutoMotive reporting a 6.3% fall to 146,780 vehicles, while SMMT recorded a milder 1.6% drop to 151,154.

Battery-electric registrations slipped 1.1% to 38,742 units, while plug-in hybrid sales increased 3.8% to 16,526, according to New AutoMotive.

Jamie Hamilton, automotive partner and head of electric vehicles at Deloitte, said consumers may perceive EVs as becoming more expensive, even though this is “not necessarily the case.”

He noted that while the new EV mileage charge could raise operating costs, recent adjustments to the Expensive Car Supplement threshold may leave some drivers better off over the duration of their lease.

Volvo Cars also reported a 10% year-on-year sales decline in the UK for November.

News.Az