Florida AG probes OpenAI before potential IPO

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Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Thursday that an investigation has been launched into OpenAI and its chatbot, ChatGPT, as the artificial intelligence company prepares for an IPO that could potentially value it at up to $1 trillion.

In a video posted to ​X, Uthmeier said there were concerns about ​whether OpenAI's data and AI technologies could fall "into ⁠the hands of America's enemies, such as the ​Chinese Communist Party," News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Subpoenas to the company will be issued shortly.

Uthmeier also said ChatGPT, which has over 900 million weekly active users, had been linked to criminal behavior, including child sex abuse and the encouragement of suicide and self-harm.

"We've also learned that ChatGPT may likely have been used ‌to ⁠assist the murderer in the recent mass school shooting at Florida State University" that killed two, he added.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

While acknowledging AI ⁠as a "monumental leap" in technology, Uthmeier said it should supplement, support and advance mankind, not "lead to an existential crisis or ⁠our ultimate demise."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sent a letter to OpenAI ⁠in September 2025 expressing deep concern over increased reports of how OpenAI's products interact with children.

News.Az