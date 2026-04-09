Iran, Russia discuss ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday, in which the two officials discussed Iran’s ceasefire agreement with the US and the current state of the Strait of Hormuz.
In the call, Araghchi “emphasized the United States’ responsibility to uphold its commitment to end the war in all areas, including Lebanon,” according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
Araghchi said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible “provided that the United States adheres to its commitments.”
Araghchi expressed appreciation to Lavrov for Russia’s veto at the UN Security Council of what he called an “unreasonable and one-sided resolution” proposed by the United States to reopen the strait.
By Faig Mahmudov