Texas twins once conjoined at the pelvis now cheerleaders

Two Texas sisters once born conjoined at the pelvis — and given only a slim chance of ever walking — are now competing as cheerleaders, nearly a decade after their remarkable separation surgery.

Scarlett and Ximena Hernandez Ambriz were born in 2016 alongside their triplet sister, Catalina. The twins spent their first year connected at the pelvis until doctors at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi performed a complex 12-hour surgery to separate them, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Back then, surgeons warned the family the girls might never walk.

Two sisters once given only a slim chance to walk after birth are now thriving with the help of some amazing doctors and some very generous people in their community. KIII

Today, at age nine, Scarlett and Ximena are not only walking — they're jumping, dancing, and performing in a state cheerleading competition with their mom, Silvia Hernandez, as their head coach.

“Thanks to the doctors, they’re here … walking and dancing,” Silvia told. “It’s like they were born again. An example for other kids — if they want something, don’t give up.”

Their journey, marked by determination, medical expertise, and community support, continues to inspire families around the world.

News.Az