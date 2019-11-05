Teymur Rajabov to compete at Hamburg Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will compete at the third leg of the FIDE Grand Prix series to be held in Hamburg, Germany, from November 5-17.

The four-tournament series, which is running throughout the year, features 22 of the world’s best grandmasters fighting for two spots in next year’s Candidates Tournament to select a challenger for the World Championship title. The players are also competing for a total of €800,000 in prizes, with €130,000 in each Grand Prix and an additional €280,000 for the overall performance in the whole series.

To make the series even more exciting, each tournament has a knock-out format, starting with 16 players. To win a Grand Prix, a player has to survive four rounds. Each round consists of two classical games, followed by rapid tie-breaker games if necessary.

News.Az

