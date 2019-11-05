Teymur Rajabov to compete at Hamburg Grand Prix
Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will compete at the third leg of the FIDE Grand Prix series to be held in Hamburg, Germany, from November 5-17.
The four-tournament series, which is running throughout the year, features 22 of the world’s best grandmasters fighting for two spots in next year’s Candidates Tournament to select a challenger for the World Championship title. The players are also competing for a total of €800,000 in prizes, with €130,000 in each Grand Prix and an additional €280,000 for the overall performance in the whole series.
To make the series even more exciting, each tournament has a knock-out format, starting with 16 players. To win a Grand Prix, a player has to survive four rounds. Each round consists of two classical games, followed by rapid tie-breaker games if necessary.
News.Az