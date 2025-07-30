Thailand accuses Cambodia of second ceasefire violation in two days

Thailand’s military has accused Cambodian forces of violating the recently agreed ceasefire at three separate points along their disputed border. The warning comes less than two days after both countries agreed to a Malaysia-brokered truce aimed at halting the deadliest fighting between them in over a decade.

The ceasefire took effect at midnight on Monday following five days of intense clashes that left at least 43 dead and displaced over 300,000 civilians on both sides, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Thai army spokesman Major-General Winthai Suvaree reported that Cambodian forces fired small arms and grenade launchers at positions in Thailand’s Sisaket province near the northern border with Cambodia. Thailand responded in self-defense.

“This was the second incident since the agreement and reflects behavior that does not respect agreements, destroys de-escalation efforts, and hampers trust between the two countries,” Suvaree said.

Cambodia denied the allegations, calling them false and damaging to the fragile trust-building process. Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chum Sounry emphasized Cambodia’s commitment to the ceasefire and supported calls for independent observers to monitor the situation.

The ceasefire agreement also includes halting troop movements and sets the stage for a high-level military meeting, involving defense ministers, scheduled for August 4 in Cambodia.

So far, there have been no reports of heavy artillery exchanges or troop withdrawals by either side.

