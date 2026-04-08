Thailand confirms 3 deaths after vessel attack in Strait of Hormuz

Thailand confirms 3 deaths after vessel attack in Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand has confirmed that three crew members have died following an attack on a Thai-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last month.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced the fatalities during a press conference, stating that the victims were among the crew onboard the vessel at the time of the incident, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The attack reportedly caused an explosion at the stern of the ship, followed by a fire in the engine room, severely damaging the vessel.

Authorities said that 20 crew members were successfully rescued by the Omani navy after the incident.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime routes, making any security incident in the area a matter of international concern.

The incident highlights continued risks to commercial shipping in the region, particularly amid heightened geopolitical tensions affecting key global energy corridors.

News.Az