Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers as ceasefire holds

Thailand has released 18 Cambodian soldiers who had been detained since July, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera. The handover came on December 31, 2025, after a renewed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia held following weeks of deadly border clashes, which killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said the troops arrived on Cambodian soil at around 10 a.m. local time after 155 days in Thai custody.

The ceasefire, agreed over the weekend and taking effect at noon Saturday, has helped reduce hostilities following renewed fighting that erupted earlier this month after previous truces collapsed.

Analysts say the soldiers’ release is a confidence-building measure aimed at solidifying the fragile peace, though both sides remain cautious as diplomatic talks continue to prevent further escalation along their long-disputed border.

News.Az