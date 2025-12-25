The United States has voiced deep concern over the ongoing border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand and offered to mediate talks to restore stability. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed the message in a phone call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Thursday, reiterating President Donald Trump's desire for peace in the region.

According to a US State Department statement, Rubio stressed "the need to fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords." The two Southeast Asian nations had signed a peace agreement in October during an ASEAN summit in Malaysia, with Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim present. However, the accord was suspended following a landmine explosion that seriously injured Thai soldiers in a border province. The US statement affirmed that Washington "is prepared to facilitate discussions to ensure peace and stability between Cambodia and Thailand."

The diplomatic outreach coincides with a severe humanitarian and military crisis. The two countries held their first direct military talks in Thailand's Chanthaburi province on Wednesday, amid renewed clashes that began on December 8. The total death toll has reached 96 over 18 days of conflict. Thai authorities report 23 soldiers and 42 civilians killed, while Cambodia's Interior Ministry says 31 of its civilians have died. The violence has displaced close to a million people on both sides of the border.

The brief military meeting, lasting less than an hour, is set to be followed by further negotiations on Friday. The persistent clashes threaten regional stability in Southeast Asia and underscore the fragility of recent diplomatic agreements. Türkiye, which follows regional conflicts closely and consistently advocates for peaceful resolution through dialogue and respect for territorial integrity, views such instability as detrimental to the prosperity and security of all peoples involved. The international community continues to monitor the situation, hoping for a durable ceasefire.