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SiamAI has denied allegations that it exported artificial intelligence servers to China, stating that it fully complies with US export and re-export control regulations.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Bangkok-based company said it has “not engaged in the export of AI servers to China,” rejecting claims that it helped facilitate the movement of advanced computing systems sourced from US technology firms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company also emphasized its commitment to adhering to all applicable US export control laws, including restrictions governing the transfer of sensitive AI hardware and semiconductor-related technologies.

The denial comes amid broader scrutiny of global supply chains involving advanced AI infrastructure, including systems linked to companies such as Super Micro Computer and Nvidia.

According to allegations cited in the report, US prosecutors are investigating claims that billions of dollars’ worth of AI-related technology may have been diverted toward China through intermediary channels. However, SiamAI has firmly rejected any involvement in such activities.

Thailand has become an increasingly important hub for data center investment in recent years, attracting major global technology firms including cloud and infrastructure expansion projects across Southeast Asia.

The case highlights growing international tensions over AI chip exports and the enforcement of US restrictions aimed at limiting the transfer of advanced computing technology to China.

News.Az