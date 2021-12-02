The 30-year-old Karabakh conflict is over - FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The 30-year-old Karabakh conflict is over," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

"The signing of a trilateral statement between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia put an end to the armed conflict and became an important parameter for the establishment of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said.

He added that immediately after the conflict, Azerbaijan began large-scale construction work in the liberated territories.

"This year alone, AZN1.3 billion has been allocated from the state budget for these purposes," he added.

News.Az

