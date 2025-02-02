The damage in Gaza from Israel's military operations is estimated to exceed $50 billion

Gaza authorities estimate that damage from Israel's operations since October 2023 exceeds $50 billion, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The damage done by combat operations is preliminarily estimated at more than $50 billion, the war has affected all spheres of life in Gaza," they said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Gaza residents will have to restore not only housing, but also medical establishments, schools and universities, as well as religious facilities and utilities systems, they added.

According to Gaza’s authorities, as many as 17,881 minors and 12,316 women have been killed in the course of Israel’s military operation and 14,222 people are still missing. The overall death toll stands at 47,487 people, with 111,588 more being hurt.

