Young woman dies after shooting in London

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A 19-year-old woman has died after gunshots were heard at a house in London, according to the Metropolitan Police. Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to a property in Dale Grove, Finchley, shortly after midnight on Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are continuing efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said police thoughts are with the victim’s family as they come to terms with their loss. He added that the incident is likely to cause concern within the local community and that an increased police presence will remain in the area in the coming days while inquiries continue.

Police have urged anyone with concerns or information related to the incident to speak with officers.

News.Az