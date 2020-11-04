Armenia’s military vehicle destroyed in Aghdere direction, Azerbaijan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large number of troops and military equipment were destroyed by the fire strike inflicted on the units of the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces, engaged in the battles in Aghdere direction of the front, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Captain Ando Grigoryan, an officer of the military unit, was also among the personnel killed as a result of the destruction of a UAZ military vehicle.

News.Az