The EU is ‘nastier than China’ - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that the European Union is worse than China, just hours after Washington and Beijing reached an agreement to reduce their respective punitive tariffs and ease tensions in their trade war.

"European Union is in many ways nastier than China, okay?" Trump said, as he lashed the bloc. "Oh, they'll come down a lot. You watch. We have all the cards. They treat us very unfairly," News.Az reports citing Politico.

Despite several attempts at negotiating with Washington to remove Trump’s tariffs on European goods, the EU has yet to achieve a breakthrough.