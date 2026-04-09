OpenAI eyes $100B ad revenue by 2030

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OpenAI is projecting a major expansion in advertising revenue, with internal forecasts estimating $2.5 billion in ad income this year and up to $100 billion annually by 2030.

The projections suggest a steep growth curve over the next several years, including $11 billion in 2027, $25 billion in 2028, and $53 billion in 2029. These figures are reportedly based on expectations that ChatGPT and related products could reach 2.75 billion weekly users by 2030, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

OpenAI has not publicly confirmed the report and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company began testing advertisements in ChatGPT earlier this year, initially rolling out ads to some U.S. users on its free tier and lower-cost subscription plans. The move marks a shift toward monetization beyond subscriptions as operating costs for advanced AI systems continue to rise.

Early signals from the ad pilot suggest rapid traction, with reports indicating over $100 million in annualized ad revenue achieved within weeks of launch and participation from hundreds of advertisers.

However, OpenAI’s expansion into advertising places it in direct competition with dominant players in the digital ad market, including Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms, which generate hundreds of billions in annual ad revenue through their platforms.

While some analysts have raised concerns that advertising could affect user trust or experience, OpenAI has reportedly not seen significant negative impacts in early testing phases.

News.Az