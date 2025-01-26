The EU's military chief stated that stationing European troops in Greenland would be a logical move, according to Welt
The Dutch warship used by the EU Naval Force is pictured at the French military base in Djibouti in May 2015. (GettyCarl De SouzaAFP)
Robert Brieger, the EU's top military official, stated in an interview with Germany's Welt am Sonntag that it would be logical for EU troops to be stationed in Greenland, especially as US President Donald Trump has shown interest in acquiring the Danish territory, News.Az citing the Reuters.
"In my view, it would make perfect sense not only to station US forces in Greenland, as has been the case to date, but also to consider stationing EU soldiers there in the future," the chairman of the European Union Military Committee said.
Ultimately, such a step would require a political decision, the Austrian-born general said. The military committee is the highest military office of the European Council, but it serves as a consultative body since the bloc has no dedicated army.
US-led NATO is the main military alliance for the EU.
Although Greenland is not part of the EU as an overseas territory of Denmark, Europeans, as well as the US have interests in Greenland, the general add
