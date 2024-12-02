The Houthis announced an attack on a U.S. destroyer and three supply ships in the Arabian Sea

Houthi rebels from the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah launched strikes on a U.S. destroyer and three supply ships in the Arabian Sea using at least 16 missiles and drones.

According to News.Az , this was stated by the military spokesperson of the rebels, Yahya Saree, during an appearance on the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV channel.The armed forces formed by the rebels "carried out strikes on the American destroyer and three supply ships of the U.S. military," said Saree."The operation was conducted using 16 ballistic and cruise missiles and a drone in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden," he added.Saree clarified that the targeted vessels included the tanker Stena Impeccable, the container ship Maersk Saratoga, and the bulk carrier Liberty Grace. He also stated that the Houthis would continue to attack ships linked to the U.S. and Israel until actions against the Gaza Strip cease.

