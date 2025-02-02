The Israeli military fired on a vehicle in Gaza for violating ceasefire terms
Israeli forces fired on food convoy in Gaza: CNN
An Israeli aircraft targeted a suspicious vehicle approaching northern Gaza outside the designated inspection route set by the ceasefire agreement, the IDF said Sunday, News.Az citing the Reuters.
"The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," it said, giving no details on the impact of the strike or on any casualties.