The Lebanese president has urged the U.S. and France to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon

Newly elected Lebanese president Joseph Aoun delivering a speech after his election in Beirut, on January 9, 2025. (Lebanese Parliament/AFP)

Joseph Aoun stressed that Israeli non-stop airstrikes "undermine stability and add to the tension in the region"

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel's airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb and called on the United States and France to take action to halt Israel's ceasefire violations, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"The aggressiveness of the Israeli enemy that continues its attacks requires resolute actions from the United States and France as guarantors of the ceasefire agreement that came into force on November 27, 2024," he stressed. "Washington and Paris must compel Israel to stop its attacks immediately."

The Lebanese president reiterated his country’s commitment to UN Security Council resolution 1701 and stressed that Israeli non-stop airstrikes "undermine stability and add to the tension in the region."

Earlier in the day, Israel attacked Beirut’s southern Hadath neighborhood targeting a Hezbollah weapons depot. This was the third air raid on the Lebanese capital city since late November 2024.

Lebanese Minister of Information Paul Morcos said on April 17 that Israel had violated the November 27, 2024 ceasefire agreements with Lebanon has reached 2,740 times, killing at least 190 people. He did not specify however how many of them were civilians.

