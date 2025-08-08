The most bullish Dogecoin and Pepe forecasts signal 4-5x gains in 2025 – This crypto has been tipped to 45x

As Dogecoin and Pepe struggle to break key resistance levels, investors are shifting attention to a fast-rising token that’s already gaining 450% since its launch — Remittix. While DOGE faces a cooling retail-driven market, Remittix continues its explosive growth, having raised over $18.2 million and selling over 582 million tokens in 2025.

Dogecoin faces pressure as volume dips and momentum weakens

Dogecoin has recently fallen below the support at the level of $0.201 following the increase in trading volume up to 877 million tokens on August 5. Although DOGE briefly recovered, it was not able to get back to the $0.205 level, with the market lacking the momentum as it cooled.

The sentiment has changed: Dogecoin has moved to the brink of the $0.20 mark and traders are looking forward to a test of the $0.198 support. If this level breaks, a deeper move toward $0.185 is possible. The lack of buying volume on rallies and persistent selling pressure signals a potential continuation of the bearish trend, at least in the short term.

Pepe price struggles with resistance and weak momentum

Pepe, another meme coin, is also facing challenges. Despite some recent accumulation, Pepe price continues to struggle beneath trendline resistance and the 20/50/100 EMA cluster, preventing any sustainable bullish breakout.

At $0.00001027, Pepe is in a range-bound pattern, with $0.00000950 providing support and $0.00001081 acting as overhead resistance. Momentum indicators are neutral-to-bearish, with the RSI reading 44.84, signaling indecision in the market.

Remittix soars as Dogecoin and Pepe hit resistance

While Dogecoin and Pepe grapple with resistance and reduced retail interest, Remittix is quietly establishing itself as a top contender for 2025. After raising $18.2 million and selling more than 582 million tokens at $0.0895 each, Remittix continues to capture the attention of both retail and institutional investors.

The Remittix Wallet is set to launch in beta on September 15, adding further credibility and utility to this fast-growing project. The wallet will provide full crypto wallet functionality — enabling users to move assets easily without facing high fees or complicated setups.

Why Remittix is the fastest growing crypto in 2025

$18.2M+ raised, with 582M+ tokens sold

Q3 Wallet Beta Launch on September 15

50% bonus tokens still available for early buyers

Real-world utility in cross-border payments and remote work

Strong community support growing across social platforms

The future of crypto lies in Remittix

As Dogecoin and Pepe battle overhead resistance and market sentiment shifts, Remittix is quietly positioning itself as the top crypto to buy now in 2025. With real-world applications and continued momentum, Remittix is set to become a powerhouse in the PayFi sector.

If you’re looking for the next big altcoin, Remittix might just be the hidden gem to invest in before it explodes.

