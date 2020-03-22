The Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise to 136

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirty patients have died of COVID-19 since Friday in the Netherlands, bringing the death toll to 136, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 637 more people tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's confirmed cases to 3,631, according to RIVM.

However, the actual number of infections with COVID-19 is higher than the number mentioned by the RIVM, because not everyone suspected of an infection is tested, according to the RIVM.

A total of 836 patients have been admitted to a hospital as of Saturday, among them 354 are in the intensive care unit, 73 more than on Friday, the Dutch Intensive Care Society (NVIC) said on Saturday.

Last Sunday the Dutch government announced additional measures, such as the closure of schools, childcare facilities, eating and drinking establishments and sports and fitness clubs until April 6 to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

In addition, the government called for social distancing. A total lockdown of the country was so far not an option for the Dutch government, local media reported.

News.Az

