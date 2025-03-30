The presidents of Türkiye and Iran discussed regional issues in a recent conversation

A telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, News.Az informs with reference to the press service of the Turkish president.

The presidents discussed the agenda of bilateral relations, exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Erdogan noted that Ankara will continue to make efforts to develop bilateral relations.

During the telephone conversation, the Turkish leader congratulated his colleague on the Ramadan holiday.

News.Az