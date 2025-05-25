The prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine "1000 for 1000" has been completed

Photo: the first stage of the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place (t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

An exchange of prisoners took place between Russia and Ukraine.

In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on May 16, 303 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kyiv, News.Az informs citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In exchange, 303 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over to Kyiv.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the “1000 for 1000” prisoner exchange within the framework of the Istanbul Agreement has been completed.

