The six core elements of mental health identified by experts

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A comprehensive review published on April 22, 2026, defines mental health through six essential pillars that go beyond the simple absence of illness.

Researchers emphasize that true psychological well-being is a dynamic state requiring a balance of self-acceptance, personal growth, purpose in life, environmental mastery, autonomy, and positive relations with others, News.Az reports, citing Study Finds. By focusing on these interconnected elements, individuals can build resilience and achieve a higher quality of life.

The study highlights that self-acceptance involves a positive attitude toward oneself and one's past, while personal growth ensures a continuous sense of development. Purpose in life provides a sense of directedness, and environmental mastery allows individuals to manage complex external environments effectively. Furthermore, autonomy empowers independent thinking and behavior, while positive relations foster deep, trusting connections with others. Together, these six components form a holistic framework for assessing and improving mental health in modern society.

News.Az