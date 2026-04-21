Coffee impacts the gut-brain axis to improve mood and stress

Coffee impacts the gut-brain axis to improve mood and stress

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New research released on April 21, 2026, indicates that coffee consumption significantly benefits mental health by modulating the gut-brain axis.

The study found that coffee’s unique bioactive compounds, such as chlorogenic acids and polyphenols, act as prebiotics that stimulate the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, News.Az reports, citing News-Medical.

These microbes are responsible for producing essential neurotransmitters like serotonin, which directly influence mood regulation and emotional stability.

Beyond the temporary alertness provided by caffeine, the study highlights how regular coffee intake helps lower cortisol levels, thereby reducing physiological stress.

By fostering a healthier gut microbiome, coffee facilitates a positive signaling pathway to the brain that can mitigate symptoms of anxiety and depression. Experts suggest that these protective effects are most potent when consuming black or minimally processed coffee, emphasizing the drink's role as a functional food for long-term cognitive and emotional resilience.

News.Az