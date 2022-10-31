The Sochi Statement did not mention a “Karabakh” word: political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Sochi meeting ended. The statement adopted following the meeting did not mention the “Karabakh” word. In particular, support for the principle of inviolability of territorial integrity was once again expressed. This means that Armenia accepts the issue of respecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, regardless of which platform it is on,” political scientist Ahmad Alili told News.az.

Note that the meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Sochi on October 31. Following the trilateral meeting, the leaders adopted a joint statement.

News.Az