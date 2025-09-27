The ultimate passive income machine? BlockchainFX’s staking rewards are set to eclipse Cosmos and Tron

+ ↺ − 16 px

Passive income has become the holy grail of crypto investing, and three projects are drawing attention for their ability to deliver it: BlockchainFX, Cosmos, and Tron. With staking yields and long-term growth prospects in focus, investors are weighing which platform offers the greatest rewards.

While Cosmos and Tron have historically been solid options for generating passive income, BlockchainFX is stealing the spotlight. Its presale momentum, staking model, and ambitious exchange platform are positioning $BFX as one of the best crypto presales in 2025.

BlockchainFX: Passive Rewards With Explosive Potential

BlockchainFX is a next-generation super app designed to unify crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and more under one platform. The presale has already raised over $8 million with 11,000+ participants, pushing it close to its $8.5M soft cap. At the current presale price of $0.025, investors are racing to secure allocations before the confirmed $0.05 launch price doubles their holdings instantly.

What makes BlockchainFX stand out for passive income seekers is its staking system, which allows users to earn both BFX and USDT rewards. Daily payouts of up to $25,000 USDT are on the table, and with strong security from third-party audits and smart contract verification, the rewards come with peace of mind. In contrast to traditional exchanges like Coinbase or Binance, BlockchainFX is built for any market condition—long or short—and its app is already live and running.

ROI Potential That Rivals Early Binance Investors

Here’s where BlockchainFX really excites investors: the ROI calculations. At $0.025, an investment of $1,000 secures 40,000 tokens. At launch, those same tokens at $0.05 would already be worth $2,000, a 100% return before the token even lists. If $BFX reaches its widely discussed $1 post-launch prediction, that $1,000 would become a staggering $40,000.

Now, factor in the OCT35 code, which offers a 35% bonus in presale tokens. That same $1,000 would secure 54,000 tokens, worth $54,000 if $BFX hits $1. Analysts are even projecting longer-term valuations of $8–$10, which would push that $1,000 to potentially $520,000. It’s no wonder investors are comparing this opportunity to getting into Binance Coin before its meteoric rise.

And for those looking to add even more incentive, purchasing $100+ in BFX automatically qualifies investors for the $500,000 Gleam giveaway, with prizes as high as $250,000 in BFX tokens.

Cosmos: Consistent, But Slower

Cosmos (ATOM) has built a strong reputation as a top choice for staking enthusiasts. Offering annual staking yields in the 15–20% range, it provides a reliable stream of passive income. Its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol has also made it an essential part of the multichain future, helping projects seamlessly transfer assets across blockchains.

However, while Cosmos offers security and stability, it doesn’t match BlockchainFX’s presale upside. Investors may see steady gains, but the chance to double before launch and achieve 100x or even 500x ROI simply isn’t part of ATOM’s outlook in 2025.

Tron: High Utility, Limited Growth

Tron (TRX) has long positioned itself as a decentralized alternative to Ethereum, particularly for payments and decentralized applications. It has gained traction with high staking yields and low transaction fees, making it a solid choice for passive income investors.

Despite this, Tron’s long-term growth prospects remain capped. TRX has yet to deliver the breakout moment many holders have been waiting for, and compared to BlockchainFX’s presale trajectory, the returns are modest. Tron may offer a degree of stability, but it lacks the urgency and explosive potential of a project like BlockchainFX.

BlockchainFX Wins The Passive Income Battle

Based on the latest research, the best crypto presale right now is BlockchainFX. With passive income at the core of its staking model, explosive presale growth, and the chance to secure tokens at just $0.025 before the price climbs, the window of opportunity is narrowing quickly.

Cosmos and Tron provide traditional staking benefits, but neither can match the unique combination of presale FOMO, staking rewards, and exchange utility that BlockchainFX brings. For investors seeking to turn a modest investment into potentially life-changing wealth, BFX is the clear frontrunner.

The presale is nearly at soft cap, the launch price is locked, and the $500,000 Gleam giveaway adds another layer of urgency. For those who want to lock in the ultimate passive income machine, now is the time to act.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

News.Az