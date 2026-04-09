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J&J earnings beat forecast as drug sales surge
14 Apr 2026-14:32
Gippsland backyard astronomer Chris Stockdale wins national medal for 100-exoplanet milestone
13 Apr 2026-12:49
Eamonn Holmes hospitalized after "worrying" health scare on GB News
13 Apr 2026-11:46
Sinlaku: Strongest storm of 2026 targets U.S. islands
13 Apr 2026-09:15
Cheering crowds gather across California as Artemis II astronauts return to Earth -
PHOTOS
11 Apr 2026-07:07
Artemis II astronauts safely back on Earth after trip around moon -
LIVE
11 Apr 2026-07:02
New rules proposed in India to tighten control over social media political posts
10 Apr 2026-13:54
CFO Anthony Armstrong leaves xAI
09 Apr 2026-23:23
Samsung plans chip packaging plant in Vietnam
09 Apr 2026-16:50
China launches 21st group of internet satellites to orbit
09 Apr 2026-11:57
Latest News
Anthropic draws investor interest at $800B valuation
Uber plans $10B robotaxi push in major strategy shift
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan – where will Georgian refineries buy oil?
Trump and Meloni at odds over Iran war and Strait of Hormuz security
Ukraine to launch drone production lines in Norway under new defense deal
Lufthansa pilots announce second wave of strikes for Thursday and Friday
Trump says Iran war is ‘close to over’
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
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