The US is working to get weapons to Ukraine

The US is working “around the clock” to get weapons to Ukraine at “unprecedented” speed, a senior defense official said, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the Biden administration has authorized $2.3 billion in shipments of weapons and equipment to Ukraine drawn from US inventories, as well as another $300 million as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which purchases weapons from manufacturers.

“This is certainly the largest recent supply to a partner country in a conflict,” said the official. “What is unprecedented here is the amount of successive drawdowns that we are moving at this speed.”

The process of authorizing the shipment of equipment from US military inventories to other countries, which has taken weeks or months in the past, can now take as little as 48-72 hours, the official said.

