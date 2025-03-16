The U.S. military has launched a large-scale offensive against Houthi forces in Yemen PHOTO/VIDEO

The U.S. military has initiated a large-scale operation against the Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement in Yemen, according to U.S. Central Command, News.Az reports citing TASS.
The operation includes a series of precision strikes on Houthi targets "across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation," the statement said.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump ordered the US military to begin military action against the Houthis. He noted that rebel attacks on US ships must stop from today. In his message, Trump also called on Iran to immediately stop supporting the Houthis.