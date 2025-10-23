The Voice Australia star Virginia Lillye dies aged 56

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Voice Australia star Virginia Lillye has died at the age of 56 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Popular Australian singer Don Spencer confirmed the sad news with a heartbreaking tribute on social media, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

“I am terribly saddened to hear that the beautiful Virginia Lillye has lost her battle with cancer,” he wrote alongside a picture of Lillye.

“Virginia was not only an amazing talent but one of the loveliest people you could meet. She performed many times to help raise funds for The Australian Children’s Music Foundation.

“She was an absolute showstopper. My deepest sympathy to Julian and her family. RIP Virginia.”

Her band also shared an emotional tribute to their “queen”, writing: “Virginia Lillye was hands down the quintessential rock goddess. There will never be another frontwoman like her... We love you dearly and you will never be forgotten. Riposa in peace our sweet Vinny.”

Prior to her death, Lillye – who won a legion of fans after appearing on season nine of The Voice in 2020, had been undergoing treatment for advanced ovarian cancer after being diagnosed in 2023.

The singer had been on holiday in Israel with her husband, Julian, when she began experiencing severe stomach pains. After getting it checked upon her return to Sydney, she received the terrible news.

News.Az