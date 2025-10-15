‘Mahabharat’ star Pankaj Dheer dies aged 68

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran Indian TV actor Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karn, died at 68 after he lost his battle to cancer.

His old friend, colleague, and CINTAA member Amit Behl has confirmed the news, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

According to sources, Pankaj had reportedly been battling cancer for some time. Although he fought through it, the disease relapsed a few months ago, leaving him extremely unwell. He had also undergone major surgery related to his condition.

An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released on Wednesday, confirming the news of Dheer’s demise: "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."

He has also acted in several films, including 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Baadshah' and TV shows like 'Chandrakanta' and 'Sasural Simar Ka'. Dheer also worked as a director and helmed a film titled 'My Father Godfather'. He founded the Abhinay Acting Academy.

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, and son, actor Nikitin Dheer.

