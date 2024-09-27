There is no place in Iran "long arm" of Israel cannot reach: Netanyahu

There is no place in Iran the "long arm" of Israel cannot reach, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells the UN General Assembly, News.Az reports citing SKY News.

"I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you," Mr Netanyahu says to cheers from those in attendance."There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that's true of the entire Middle East.

News.Az